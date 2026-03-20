FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold Rating

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.
FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.52.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX
FedEx Stock Up 1.8%
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting FedEx
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and guidance raise — FedEx reported $5.25 EPS on $24B revenue, topping consensus and raised FY26 profit outlook; investors cheered resilient demand and a stronger-than-expected holiday peak. FedEx shares surge as investors cheer resilient demand, higher profit forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — TD Cowen raised its price target to $426 and upgraded to Buy; other firms (e.g., JPMorgan) also raised targets recently, supporting upside expectations.
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic execution — Management reaffirmed key actions (including the freight spin?off plan) and emphasized cost controls and yield improvement, which support margin outlook. FedEx Tops Q3 Estimates, Freight Spin-Off Remains On Track
- Neutral Sentiment: Demand and geopolitical risks — CEO said global demand has held through early March despite the Iran war; fuel surcharges are cushioning cost increases but guidance assumes no further major disruptions. This is reassuring but leaves exposure if the conflict worsens. FedEx sees global demand holding amid Iran war, raises profit outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Network adjustments — FedEx is closing nine New York parcel centers as it optimizes capacity; this may lower costs long term but could cause near?term disruption and execution risk. FedEx to shutter 9 New York parcel centers
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Zacks moved FDX from “strong?buy” to “hold,” flagging valuation and near?term risks despite the beat; some analysts warn the stock’s run-up makes valuation more stretched. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/regulatory risk — The NTSB is investigating a close call between FedEx and an Alaska Airlines jet at Newark; while not a financial issue now, it introduces operational/regulatory scrutiny. NTSB investigating close call between FedEx, Alaska Airlines jets
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
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