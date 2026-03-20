FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold Rating

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.52.

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FedEx Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of FDX stock traded up $6.30 on Friday, reaching $362.41. 2,705,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,026. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $392.86. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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