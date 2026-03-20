Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $448.00 to $421.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Talen Energy traded as low as $314.23 and last traded at $315.7940. 221,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 871,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.07.
TLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLN
Institutional Trading of Talen Energy
Talen Energy Stock Down 7.1%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.40 and a 200-day moving average of $379.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.
Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).
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