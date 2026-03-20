Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $208.34 million during the quarter. Semperit Ag Hld had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Semperit Ag Hld Price Performance

Shares of SEIGY remained flat at $3.78 on Friday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Semperit Ag Hld has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Get Semperit Ag Hld alerts:

About Semperit Ag Hld

(Get Free Report)

Semperit AG Holding is an Austria?based industrial group specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of high-performance rubber and elastomer products. Founded in Vienna in 1824, the company has evolved from a local rubber works into a diversified global supplier, serving a broad range of industries with technical rubber solutions. Semperit operates under a dual listing structure, with its primary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange and an over?the?counter presence in the United States under the symbol SEIGY.

The company’s principal business activities are organized into two divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Ag Hld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Ag Hld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.