Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

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Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IDN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,963. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a P/E ratio of 581.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa during the 4th quarter valued at $8,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,150,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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