Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $27.96 Million Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,441 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.58% of Zeta Global worth $27,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

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