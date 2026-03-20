Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $263.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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