Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $93,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,301 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,527,000.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MGK opened at $377.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.09 and its 200-day moving average is $402.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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