Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) used its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call to highlight continued investment in project deployment, progress across its international pipeline, and what executives described as a growing opportunity for wave energy amid rising electricity demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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2025 financial results and liquidity

Chief Financial Officer Aharon Yehuda said the company’s 2025 financial results reflected “continued operational expansion and investment in infrastructure,” as Eco Wave Power advanced strategic projects in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yehuda said the year’s increased investment was reflected in operating expenses and a net loss of approximately $3.7 million.

He emphasized that the spending was aimed at building a foundation for future commercialization, citing engineering, deployment, and project development activities. Yehuda also noted that revenue remained limited and continued to be driven by the timing of projects and milestone recognition, which he characterized as typical for a company at Eco Wave Power’s stage.

On liquidity, Yehuda said Eco Wave Power ended the year with approximately $6.3 million in cash, which he said provides a solid base to support ongoing operations and key project milestones.

Fourth-quarter expense reductions

Yehuda said the company reduced operating expenses by 4% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter. He broke out the quarterly changes, stating that R&D expenses declined by 26% and sales and marketing expenses fell by 32%.

He described the reductions as a sign of improved efficiency as the company shifts “from pure development into the execution phase of real-world projects,” adding that scaling an energy infrastructure business requires operational and financial efficiency alongside technological progress.

U.S. pilot milestones and operational update in Israel

Chief Executive Officer Inna Braverman called 2025 a year of “meaningful progress” in commercialization and global portfolio expansion. She highlighted the launch and completion of Eco Wave Power’s first onshore wave energy pilot project in the United States at the Port of Los Angeles, which was conducted in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Braverman said that in March 2026 the company submitted a final project report confirming the system achieved its technical and operational objectives. She added that the project demonstrated wave energy systems can be safely integrated into existing port infrastructure using conventional onshore construction methods, which she said validates a pathway toward future commercial-scale deployment.

Braverman also provided an update on the company’s project at Jaffa Port in Israel. She said the system maintained zero downtime during 2025, generated stable electricity under varying wave conditions, and achieved the highest wave conditions and peak production levels recorded at the site to date. According to Braverman, the operational results are providing engineering data to support optimization and scaling.

International pipeline: Portugal, Taiwan, India, and South Africa

Management said Eco Wave Power continued progressing projects across multiple geographies.

Portugal: Braverman said the company advanced development of its first megawatt-scale project, including engineering work, wave analysis, and submission of an execution plan. She noted the Port Authority is conducting structural assessments after a recent storm event but has reiterated continued interest in the project. Braverman described this as part of the normal process for large-scale infrastructure and said the company’s diversified pipeline allows it to keep advancing other opportunities while the Portugal work is finalized.

Braverman said the company advanced development of its first megawatt-scale project, including engineering work, wave analysis, and submission of an execution plan. She noted the Port Authority is conducting structural assessments after a recent storm event but has reiterated continued interest in the project. Braverman described this as part of the normal process for large-scale infrastructure and said the company’s diversified pipeline allows it to keep advancing other opportunities while the Portugal work is finalized. Taiwan: Braverman said partners secured a land lease agreement for deployment at Su’ao Port.

Braverman said partners secured a land lease agreement for deployment at Su’ao Port. India: She cited collaboration with BPCL (Bharat Petroleum).

She cited collaboration with BPCL (Bharat Petroleum). South Africa: Braverman referenced feasibility studies supporting a potential 8 MW project.

AI-driven electricity demand and digital initiatives

Both executives linked the company’s strategy to increasing power needs associated with AI. Yehuda noted that on March 16, 2026, Eco Wave Power was featured in an NVIDIA GTC keynote, where its digital twin technology was presented as part of AI applications for real-world energy solutions. Yehuda and Braverman said expanding AI use is driving significant electricity demand, particularly from data centers and high-performance computing infrastructure, and that many facilities are located in coastal regions.

Braverman, speaking from NVIDIA’s GTC conference, said AI represents an “infrastructure shift” with energy as a critical constraint. She argued that wave energy deployed on existing coastal infrastructure could provide clean, reliable electricity closer to demand centers, potentially reducing reliance on long-distance transmission.

Braverman also said the company is advancing digital capabilities, including exploration of its WaveGPT platform and digital twin tools, intended to optimize performance, enable predictive maintenance, and improve energy forecasting.

Looking ahead, Yehuda said full commercial deployment will require additional installations at scale, pointing to Portugal and Taiwan as early steps toward larger commercial wave energy arrays. Braverman said the company believes validated technology, a growing project pipeline, improving cost discipline, and rising demand for clean energy driven by AI position Eco Wave Power for its next phase.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) develops and commercializes technology that harnesses the energy of ocean and sea waves to generate electricity. The company’s modular, floating wave energy converters attach to existing maritime structures such as breakwaters and piers, converting vertical wave motion into electrical power through hydraulic systems and generators. This approach is designed to minimize environmental impact while delivering a predictable renewable energy source.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Inna Braverman, Eco Wave Power has secured patent protection for its core wave energy technology and completed its first grid-connected installation in Gibraltar in 2016.

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