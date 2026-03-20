Trust Co of the South Purchases 41,665 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 17.4% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co of the South owned 0.90% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $108,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $67.46.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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