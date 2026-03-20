Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 504,174 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 26,300.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,174 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned about 0.78% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

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