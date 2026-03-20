Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441,939 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.68% of Cleanspark worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at $169,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at $125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 598,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

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Cleanspark Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.83 on Friday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price target on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleanspark

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,211.49. The trade was a 67.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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