Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 7.0%

NYSE:BABA opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $40.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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