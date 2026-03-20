Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CBRL Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.1%

CBRL opened at $28.11 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.26 million, a PE ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $874.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.89 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,083,744.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,259,512. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -555.56%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

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Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

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