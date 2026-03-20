Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd Kelsey Sells 1,500 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $291,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,887,083.84. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $201.48 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $211.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

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Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Plexus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

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Plexus Company Profile

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Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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