Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Chess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,948. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.78. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.23.

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Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

View Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 70.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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