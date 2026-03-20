Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TELO. Wall Street Zen raised Telomir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9%

TELO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.66.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telomir Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 4,101.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 75,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

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Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: TELO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies for cardiometabolic and fibrotic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, the company aims to identify and modulate key biological pathways implicated in tissue fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysregulation. Its research strategy centers on oral agents intended to address high-unmet-need conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and systemic fibrotic disorders, where existing treatment options are limited.

The company’s lead development candidate is an oral inhibitor currently in early-phase clinical trials that targets growth factors involved in fibrotic tissue remodeling.

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