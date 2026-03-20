RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Major Shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 648,767 Shares

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 648,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $356,821.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 31,888 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $20,727.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 12,500 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $9,750.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,700 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $8,051.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 39,579 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $33,642.15.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 24,200 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $26,862.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 66,168 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $75,431.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $53,035.50.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $134,876.56.

RPGL Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RPGL opened at $0.53 on Friday. RPGL has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on RPGL in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RPGL presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About RPGL

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Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

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