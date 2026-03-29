iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,166 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3312 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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