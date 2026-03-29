ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,298.52 and last traded at $1,302.47. 1,757,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,856,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,329.50.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.

ASML Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,398.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,169.96. The firm has a market cap of $512.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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