Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $5.73 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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