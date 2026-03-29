Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 552.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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