Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $109.77 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $123.54. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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