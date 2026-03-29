Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 10,690 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in Lam Research by 164.0% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,568,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $211.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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