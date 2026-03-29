Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 5,416 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,464,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,996,000 after purchasing an additional 348,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,372,000 after buying an additional 200,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,606,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,407,000 after buying an additional 97,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,315,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,924,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 865,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $172.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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