Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 201,796 Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF $CGUI

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 217,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,994 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,965,000.

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Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUI opened at $25.33 on Friday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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