Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $59,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $562.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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