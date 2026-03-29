Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.19. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $247.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $271.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total transaction of $1,910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866.20. This trade represents a 99.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,517 shares of company stock worth $10,943,111. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

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