Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,053,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 59.7% during the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,821,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 32.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.2%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.24. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.34%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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