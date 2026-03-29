Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,308,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,426,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,821,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 516,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 170,365 shares during the last quarter.

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American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA KORP opened at $46.15 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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