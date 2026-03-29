Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF $TPSC Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 962.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth $6,431,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth $4,610,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 274,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,032 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,931,000.

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Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $41.82 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

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