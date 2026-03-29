Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 256.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $132,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 233,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,550.38. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,303.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,561.47. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,083 shares of company stock worth $4,638,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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