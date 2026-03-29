Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,168,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $441,551,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,087,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,168,000 after buying an additional 90,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 409.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,278,000 after buying an additional 2,279,147 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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