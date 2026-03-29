Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 425.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after purchasing an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,177,000 after buying an additional 478,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $695.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $708.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The stock has a market cap of $323.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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