Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $313.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.26 and a 200-day moving average of $333.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

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