Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 62.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Biogen Stock Down 3.8%

BIIB stock opened at $183.84 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $202.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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