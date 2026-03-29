Nelnet, Inc. $NNI Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 170.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 137.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

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Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 28.27 and a current ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.15 and a 1 year high of $142.87.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $392.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nelnet

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet’s business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

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