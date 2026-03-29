Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.66 and its 200-day moving average is $293.95. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

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