72,000 Shares in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. $BRCB Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter worth $5,981,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,982,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth $4,023,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter valued at $7,422,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRCB opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.19 million and a PE ratio of -1,227.00. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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