Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.7%

BATS PAVE opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

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