Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,410 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,915,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,526,000 after buying an additional 1,451,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,039,000 after acquiring an additional 226,852 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,083,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.9%

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.1218 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

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