Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Titan Mining had a return on equity of 328.48% and a net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of C$33.48 million during the quarter.
Titan Mining Price Performance
TI opened at C$3.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of -1.24. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.75.
Titan Mining Company Profile
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