Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Titan Mining had a return on equity of 328.48% and a net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of C$33.48 million during the quarter.

Titan Mining Price Performance

TI opened at C$3.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of -1.24. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.75.

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Titan Mining Company Profile

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Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

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