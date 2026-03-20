Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CAO Sarah Blake Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Blake sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sarah Blake also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, Sarah Blake sold 119,300 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $1,552,093.00.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Sarah Blake sold 30,700 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $399,100.00.
Venture Global Stock Down 3.7%
VG opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
Venture Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. New Street Research set a $15.00 price target on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Venture Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 1,614.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venture Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter.
More Venture Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade lifted sentiment — an upgrade prompted a notable intraday pop in VG shares. Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Large financing deal fuels growth outlook — reports say VG secured a roughly $8.6B financing package, which would support project development and de?risk near?term funding needs. Venture Global (VG) Stock Jumps 14.5% Following Massive $8.6B Financing Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply shock supports LNG price backdrop — attacks that may curb Qatar’s LNG output have tightened global supply expectations, benefiting U.S. LNG exporters including Venture Global. Cheniere, Venture Global shares surge amid Iran attacks on Qatar LNG infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Project progress story remains intact — coverage highlights that Venture Global’s next big LNG project is moving forward, underpinning longer?term growth expectations. Venture Global’s next big LNG bet moves forward amid Middle East supply fears – VG stock hits 5-month high
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?term momentum/research notes mixed — market commentary flagged a recent 14.5% intraday move but cautioned that estimate revisions could limit further upside near term. Venture Global (VG) Soars 14.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling is a material headwind — multiple filings show CFO Jonathan Thayer and other senior executives sold large blocks of shares (multimillion? and tens?of?millions?of?dollars worth) over March 18–19, which can pressure the stock and raise governance/rehypothecation concerns among investors. See coverage and SEC filings for details. Top Executives Quietly Unload Massive Blocks of Venture Global Stock SEC filing (Thayer sale)
Venture Global Company Profile
Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.
Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.
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