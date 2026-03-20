Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CAO Sarah Blake Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Blake sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Blake also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Sarah Blake sold 119,300 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $1,552,093.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Sarah Blake sold 30,700 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $399,100.00.

Venture Global Stock Down 3.7%

VG opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. New Street Research set a $15.00 price target on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Venture Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 1,614.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venture Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter.

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Venture Global Company Profile

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Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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