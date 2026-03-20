TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 149,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 149,182 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1460 and had previously closed at $47.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TATT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $53.00 target price on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on TAT Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAT Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

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TAT Technologies Trading Down 8.0%

The stock has a market cap of $546.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.04 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TAT Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in TAT Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

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