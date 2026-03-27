Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $35.03 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $35,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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