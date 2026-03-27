Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 420,686 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the February 26th total of 231,874 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,633,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after buying an additional 2,900,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,695,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 6,908,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,135,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTIP opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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