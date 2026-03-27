Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Holdings Lifted by CPA Asset Management Group LLC

CPA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 7.7% of CPA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CPA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $7,924,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 225,003 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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