Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $250.49 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $250,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.