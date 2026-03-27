Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Holdings in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 590.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,265 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.35% of Patria Investments worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 234.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Patria Investments Stock Down 0.3%

PAX stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

About Patria Investments

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE: PAX) is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria’s investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company’s core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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