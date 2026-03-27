Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys Shares of 115,701 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.50% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 85.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $37,028.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,844.23. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $41,629.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,425.52. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $979.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

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Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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