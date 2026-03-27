Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 259,616 Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 303.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.37% of XPLR Infrastructure worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,948,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,853,000. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $33,443,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $20,340,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $16,400,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XIFR. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.33.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $947.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.87. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About XPLR Infrastructure

(Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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